StockNews.com Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Hold

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $222.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $224.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

