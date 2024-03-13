StockNews.com Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $193.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. SAP has a 12-month low of $113.64 and a 12-month high of $195.99.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SAP by 364.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 38.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SAP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

