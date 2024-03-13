StockNews.com Upgrades Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) to “Hold”

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

