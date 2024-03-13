StockNews.com Upgrades Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to “Buy”

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $644.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.39. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

