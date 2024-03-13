StockNews.com Upgrades GameStop (NYSE:GME) to “Hold”

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,143,000 after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in GameStop by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 58,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in GameStop by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 174,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in GameStop by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
