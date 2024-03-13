StockNews.com Upgrades HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) to Buy

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

HCM opened at $16.33 on Monday. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after buying an additional 3,586,271 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after buying an additional 673,820 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,838,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 508,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth $5,266,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

