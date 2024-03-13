StockNews.com Upgrades REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Hold

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

RGNX opened at $21.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $976.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,115 shares of company stock worth $2,485,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,440,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $6,146,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading

