StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) CEO Bhargava Marepally Buys 110 Shares of Stock

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Free Report) CEO Bhargava Marepally acquired 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $900.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $99,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of StoneBridge Acquisition stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneBridge Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

