Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Summit Midstream Partners

In related news, insider James David Johnston sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $66,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 1,773.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.