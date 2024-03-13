Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.
In related news, insider James David Johnston sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $66,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.
