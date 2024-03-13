SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading Up 6.2%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 72,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 358,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

