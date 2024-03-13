Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Insider Paul S. Mathews Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NOVA stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,098 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,618,000 after acquiring an additional 921,583 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 866,705 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,254,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
