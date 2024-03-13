Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 1306564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Specifically, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $625.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Further Reading

