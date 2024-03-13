Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SGC opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $227.67 million, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.