Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,131 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.46. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

