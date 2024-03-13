T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 96,374.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,961 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 56.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,272,215.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,609,433 shares of company stock valued at $751,592,429. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.7 %

TMUS opened at $163.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.98 and its 200-day moving average is $151.93. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $194.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

