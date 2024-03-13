Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Up 6.5%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. 605,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,118,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBLA. B. Riley raised their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,334.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,334.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $625,240.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,399,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,168,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 562,315 shares of company stock worth $2,387,493. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 17.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 127,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 127.7% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 329,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

