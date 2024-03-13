Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Down 5.7%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.33 and last traded at $31.42. 208,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 829,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TARS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $161,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,743.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,600. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,152,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,835,000 after buying an additional 271,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,595,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,309,000 after buying an additional 43,699 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

