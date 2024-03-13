Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

About Telefónica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Telefónica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Telefónica by 26.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 9.3% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.