Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Telefónica Stock Performance
Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Telefónica
About Telefónica
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
