Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

TDS opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -14.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $8,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,810,000 after acquiring an additional 774,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,514,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 757,125 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

