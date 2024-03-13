Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on March 20th (NASDAQ:TELO)

Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 20th. Telomir Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TELO opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $20.72.
About Telomir Pharmaceuticals
