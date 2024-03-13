Telos (TLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect Telos to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telos Stock Up 0.3 %

TLS opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. Telos has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Telos by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,383,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after buying an additional 66,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Telos by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,705,000 after buying an additional 321,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Telos by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $27,666,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

