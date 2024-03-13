The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe Sells 2,623 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 2,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $144,842.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,858.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andersons Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $58.84.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after buying an additional 120,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,569,000 after buying an additional 47,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Andersons by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,189,000 after buying an additional 46,203 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after buying an additional 907,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

