The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $71.40.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

