The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSGX opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.31 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

