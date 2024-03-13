The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) to Neutral

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $136.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

Get PDD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PDD

PDD Stock Up 5.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

NASDAQ PDD opened at $118.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $155.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. PDD has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $152.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PDD by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PDD by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 30.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 16.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.