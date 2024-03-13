The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Lowered by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Hershey by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Hershey by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 6.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $13,983,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $196.43 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

