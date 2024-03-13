The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Lowered by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $150.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $157.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

