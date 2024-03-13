The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $112.45 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $115.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.