Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $188.44

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$188.44 and traded as high as C$215.28. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$213.72, with a volume of 213,705 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$180.11.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$205.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$188.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.8582358 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total value of C$95,392.80. In related news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total value of C$103,095.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,367.58. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. Insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $930,645 over the last ninety days. 69.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

