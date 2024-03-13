Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 2,567 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $323.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.21 and a 200-day moving average of $225.98. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $330.88.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

