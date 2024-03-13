Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen Acquires 8,780 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen bought 8,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$87,361.00.

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.80. The company has a market cap of C$400.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.54). Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of C$213.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.5192926 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

TOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

