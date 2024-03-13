Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 59.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

TOT opened at C$10.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. The firm has a market cap of C$400.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$7.36 and a 12 month high of C$10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.80.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.00 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post 1.5192926 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen purchased 8,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$87,361.00. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

