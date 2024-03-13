Townsquare Media (TSQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Townsquare Media Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TSQ opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Insider Transactions at Townsquare Media

In related news, COO Erik Hellum sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $74,543.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 684,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380,451.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,468 shares of company stock worth $486,043. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

About Townsquare Media

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

