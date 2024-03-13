Townsquare Media (TSQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Townsquare Media Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE TSQ opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.
Insider Transactions at Townsquare Media
In related news, COO Erik Hellum sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $74,543.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 684,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380,451.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,468 shares of company stock worth $486,043. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
