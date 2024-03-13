TP ICAP Group’s (TCAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCAP opened at GBX 218.60 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TP ICAP Group has a one year low of GBX 140.60 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 226.06 ($2.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,681.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.36.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

TP ICAP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a yield of 5.04%. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.