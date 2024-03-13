Traders Buy High Volume of iShares Core High Dividend ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 15,898 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,899% compared to the typical volume of 318 call options.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average of $101.31. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $108.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.