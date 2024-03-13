Traders Buy High Volume of Progressive Call Options (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,826 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 25% compared to the average daily volume of 3,062 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $198.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.12 and a 200-day moving average of $162.06. The company has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34. Progressive has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $199.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,466,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,197,629,000 after purchasing an additional 218,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after buying an additional 560,479 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after acquiring an additional 520,742 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

