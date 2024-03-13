Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 18,227 put options on the company. This is an increase of 55% compared to the typical volume of 11,740 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:RKT opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of -76.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.39. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.75 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

