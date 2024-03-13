Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 9,998 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the typical volume of 6,878 call options.

Insider Activity at Tellurian

In other Tellurian news, Director Jonathan S. Gross purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Tellurian by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,063,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Tellurian by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 25.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 31.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. 32.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Trading Down 12.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.36. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 100.03% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

