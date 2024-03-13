Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 19,701 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,823% compared to the typical volume of 674 call options.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $118.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $118.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.44.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.