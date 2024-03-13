TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Tamer I. Khayal Sells 1,417 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $124,412.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,171 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 1,271.7% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 925,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,663,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,804,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 91.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 363,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

