TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Tamer I. Khayal Sells 1,417 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $124,412.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TransMedics Group Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of TMDX stock opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $99.63.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
