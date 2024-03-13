Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Insider Kimberly Marshall Sells 4,953 Shares of Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $224,073.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,682.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.4 %

TNL stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,136,000 after purchasing an additional 466,640 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

