Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

TRV has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $223.88. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.30.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148,012 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.