Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) vs. PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Head-To-Head Comparison

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PubMatic and Tremor International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $267.01 million 4.08 $8.88 million $0.15 145.28 Tremor International $343.77 million 1.05 $22.74 million ($0.14) -35.50

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than PubMatic. Tremor International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

PubMatic has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremor International has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PubMatic and Tremor International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tremor International 0 1 4 0 2.80

PubMatic presently has a consensus price target of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.88%. Tremor International has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 46.88%. Given Tremor International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tremor International is more favorable than PubMatic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PubMatic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tremor International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 3.33% 3.29% 1.58% Tremor International -5.72% 3.11% 1.89%

Summary

Tremor International beats PubMatic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics. In addition, it offers Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an ID management tool for publishers that leverages specialized technology?infrastructure?to simplify the complex alternative identifier marketplace; pubmatic SSP for publishers and buyers; and connect for publishers and buyers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Tremor International

(Get Free Report)

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

