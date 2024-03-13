Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.92

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.92 and traded as high as C$15.08. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$15.08, with a volume of 430,102 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCN. National Bankshares cut shares of Tricon Residential from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$15.17 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$15.15 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In related news, Director Gary Berman purchased 42,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,058.46. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

