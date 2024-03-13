Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.87.

TFC opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

