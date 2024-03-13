Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,107,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $942,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTLE opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52. Vital Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 3.24.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

