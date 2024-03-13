Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 63,235 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,235 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.09% of Assured Guaranty worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 161,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE AGO opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $4.57. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Report on Assured Guaranty

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.