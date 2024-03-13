Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 210,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.13% of Primo Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

