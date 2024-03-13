U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GROW opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

