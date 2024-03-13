uCloudlink Group (UCL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

uCloudlink Group Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of uCloudlink Group stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uCloudlink Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 90,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of uCloudlink Group by 120.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut uCloudlink Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

